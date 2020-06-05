New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Aerospace Fasteners market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$41.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$42.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Aerospace Fasteners segment will reach a market size of US$375.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Aerospace Fasteners market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$520.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Aerospace Fasteners market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3V® Fasteners Company Inc.; Aerofit LLC; Allfast Fastening Systems; Arconic Inc.; B&B Specialties Inc.; Bristol Industries LLC; Cherry Aerospace; Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing LLC; LISI Aerospace S.A.S; Monogram Aerospace Fasteners; National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation; Nylok LLC; Precision Castparts Corp.; QRP® Inc. ; STANLEY Engineered Fastening; TFI Aerospace Corporation; TPS Aviation Inc.; TriMas Corporation; Voss Industries Inc.; Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc.





Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry Fasteners Trend with the Aerospace Sector Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Aerospace Fasteners Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors Robust Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion Global Competitor Market Shares Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Healthy Momentum in Aerospace Industry Revs Up Market Opportunities Progressive Trend in Commercial Aviation Industry Sustained Increase in Defense Spending Enhances Fasteners Demand Technology Innovations & Product Improvements to Drive Demand for Fasteners Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Seek Role in Fasteners Ecosystem Lightweight Fasteners Gain Precedence Titanium Extends Best-in-Class Lightweight Fastener Products Superalloys Find Wider Use Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing Focus on Safety and Performance Spurs Tool Innovations Impact of Composites on Fasteners Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish Applications Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices Bodes Well Issues & Challenges Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers

