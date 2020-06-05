NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 déc-19janv-20févr-20mars-20avr-20mai-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 575221857530405755298575529857711065773077
Nombre d'actions propres150242150172150877150455149991149194
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique711986071081557105005709648471083877104730
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable696961869579836954128694602969583966955536

