|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|déc-19
|janv-20
|févr-20
|mars-20
|avr-20
|mai-20
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|5752218
|5753040
|5755298
|5755298
|5771106
|5773077
|Nombre d'actions propres
|150242
|150172
|150877
|150455
|149991
|149194
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7119860
|7108155
|7105005
|7096484
|7108387
|7104730
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6969618
|6957983
|6954128
|6946029
|6958396
|6955536
