4 Thousand Megawatts by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Thermal Energy Storage market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 208.1 Megawatts to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 211.1 Megawatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Thermal Energy Storage segment will reach a market size of 469.4 Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Advanced Energy Storage market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 754.7 Megawatts in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Advanced Energy Storage market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Active Power, Inc.; AES Energy Storage, LLC; Alevo Group S.A.; Altair Nanotechnologies, Inc.; Amber Kinetics, Inc.; Areva; Ashlawn Energy, LLC; Axion Power International, Inc.; Beacon Power, LLC; BYD Co. Ltd.; Calnetix Technologies, LLC; Dresser-Rand Group, Inc.; ECOULT; Electrochaea GmbH; Encell Technology, Inc.; EnSync Energy Systems, Inc.; Exide Technologies; General Electric Company; Gridflex Energy, LLC; Highview Enterprises Ltd.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Hyper Tech Research, Inc.; IMS group AS; ITM Power Plc; Kokam Co., Ltd; Leclanché SA; LG Chem; LightSail Energy; Maxwell Technologies, Inc.; McPhy Energy S.A.; NEC Energy Solutions; NGK Insulators, Ltd.; Proton OnSite; Redflow Limited; Saft Groupe S.A.; Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Temporal Power; Tesla, Inc.; Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd.; Toshiba International Corporation; ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.





Rising Share of Intermittent Sources of Energy in Utility Energy Generation Portfolio: The Cornerstone for the Growth of Utility Grade Advanced Energy Storage Technologies Recent Market Activity Review of Renewable Energy Projects Undertaken Worldwide and Regulations Supporting Renewable Electricity-to-Grid Integration Declining Cost of Wind and Solar Power Make Renewables an Important Part of Utility Energy Portfolio Escalating Climate Change Adds Urgency to the Renewable Energy Revolution Underway in the Global Economy How the Renewable Energy Boom Benefits Advanced Energy Storage Technologies Despite Declines in Renewable Investments, Outlook for Advanced Energy Storage Remains Bright Prolonged Softness in Oil Prices: What It Means for Renewable- to-Grid Integration Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Advanced Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Major Market Trends and Drivers Rising Investments in Energy Storage Projects Bodes Well for the Growth of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies Aging Energy Infrastructure Drives Opportunities for Energy Storage as a Method of Modernizing Energy Grids Are Batteries Ready for Mass Commercialization in Grid-Level Energy Storage? “Value Stacking”: A Vital Product Development & Design Strategy to Counter the High CAPEX of Battery Energy Storage Technologies Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications Robust Surge in Solar and Wind Farms Throws the Focus Squarely on Grid Stability Energy Storage Assets Remain Vital Towards Enhancing the Operation of Smart Grids Flywheel Systems Emerge as a Reasonable Alternative to Batteries Uniquely Suited to Utility-Scale Applications Large Capacity Sodium Sulfur Battery Grow in Prominence as a Promising Clean Energy Technology CAES Systems to Offer Utility Grids Cost-Effective Bulk Storage LAES Promises Environmentally Neutral Grid Scale Energy Storage without Geographical Constraints SMES: A Promising Advanced Energy Storage Technology Hydrogen Storage Offers Seamless Integration of Wind and Solar Energy into the Grid Continuous Innovations Push a Bevy of Exciting Storage Technologies Closer to Commercialization Although Lower Than Pre-Recession Levels, World Demand for Energy Will Remain a Key Driver of Growth

