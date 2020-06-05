Dallas, TX, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Father’s Day on June 21, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is launching a nationwide search for the best dad joke ever said or heard.

From now until June 30, fans can enter Dickey’s Best Dad Joke Contest by posting their most memorable dad joke on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtags #DadJokes and #DickeysBarbecuePit for a chance to win free barbecue for a year. Submissions that feature Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup in their post will receive an additional entry toward the grand prize.

“No one makes us laugh more than our dads, so we’re excited to celebrate the Dad with our guests this June,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

At participating locations, families can double up on authentic, Texas-style barbecue with Dickey’s 2 for $24 deal all month long. For a limited time, guests can order two 2 Meat Plates for $24, which includes their choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

Dickey’s slow-smoked deals and complete lineup of Southern favorites, such as hickory-smoked brisket, potato salad, mac and cheese and baked potato casserole, are available for free contactless delivery on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app.

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com