Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Notification of interests of Directors

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 20 December 2019, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 5 June 2020:

Director Shares Allotted Ernie Richardson 20,000

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181