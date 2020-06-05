MONTREAL, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobiMin Inc. (TSX-V: GMN) held its Annual General Meeting on June 5, 2020. All matters placed before the shareholders were approved. The current members of the board, comprised of Messrs. Felipe Tan, Joyce Ko, Duncan Hancock, Hubert Marleau, Dominic Cheng, Maxime Lemieux and Ma Jianqing were re-elected as directors of the Company.



For further information, please contact:

Felipe Tan, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (852) 3586-6500

Email: felipe.tan@gobimin.com

