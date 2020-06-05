New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02772326/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Plug-In market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$16.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$17.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Plug-In segment will reach a market size of US$66.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$214.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB; Advanced Protection Technologies Inc.; Belkin international Inc.; Bourns Inc.; DEHN + SOHNE GmbH + Co. KG; Eaton Corporation PLC; Emerson Electric Co.; General Electric Company; Hubbell Inc.; Legrand; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Mersen; Novaris Pty Ltd.; OBO BETTERMANN GmbH & Co. KG; Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG; REV Ritter GmbH; Schneider Electric; Thomas & Betts Power Solutions LLC; Tripp Lite





Curtain Raiser Recent Market Activity Ideal Surge Protector - Key Characteristics Surge Protection Devices Market to Experience Healthy Growth Market Outlook Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Performance Hard-Wired SPD - Largest Product Market Analysis by End-use Sector Stiff Competition in a Fragmented Market Competitive Insights Pure-play SPD Manufacturers Face Off with Large Diversified Electrical Equipment Makers Global Competitor Market Shares Surge Protection Devices (SPDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outdoor LED Lighting - Crucial SPD Market Advanced Series Mode Technology Catching on Demand Prevails for SPDs as Shields against Environment-Induced Voltage Surges SPD Market - A Key Beneficiary of the Microprocessor Revolution Advanced Surge Protection Devices Enhance Reliability of Life Safety Systems High Costs Associated with Equipment Downtime Motivates Deployment of SPDs Hassle Free Installation and Lower Maintenance Encourages Deployments Developing Economies Offer Opportunities on a Platter Prices Come Under Pressure Commercial Sector to Hog the Limelight Older Generation SPDs Pose Risk of Unsafe Failure Appliances Makers Reticent to Integrate SPDs in Devices International Copper Prices Influence Fortunes of SPD Manufacturers Innovative Surge Protection Devices Select Wall-Mounted Surge Protectors Popular Surge Protectors and Power Strips

