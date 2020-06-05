New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pain Management Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908655/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of awareness regarding pain management is likely to restrict the growth of the pain management devices market during the forecast period.



Growing geriatric population across the world is demanding for new pain management therapies.Chronic Pain increases with age, and it continues to rise after 65 years of age.



The majority of older people live with chronic pain, resulting in reduced strength to carry out their daily routine.The geriatric population widely suffers from bone and joint disorders, arthritis, cancer, and other chronic disorders associated with pain.



Therefore, the demand for pain management devices is higher among the geriatric population.



Increasing geriatric population is a significant factor which is creating a significant demand for pain management devices, which in turn is driving the growth of the market.According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) data of February 2018, the geriatric population is likely to double.



It is estimated that by 2050, the growth of the geriatric population will grow by 22% from 12% in 2015. The data has also determined that nearly 80% of the geriatric population will grow in the low and middle income countries.



The global pain management devices market is segmented by product type, and application.Based on type, the pain management devices market is segmented into neuromodulation devices, ablation devices, and analgesic infusion pumps.



The neuromodulation devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and analgesic infusion pumps is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the pain management devices market has been segmented into neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, and others.



The neuropathic pain segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Whereas, musculoskeletal pain segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Canadian Pain Task Force, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Pain Management Programmes, National Center for Health Statistics, and German Pediatric Pain Centre are some of the essential secondary sources included in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908655/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001