An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Coal market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 98.8 Billion Kilowatt-hours to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 110.3 Billion Kilowatt-hours worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Coal segment will reach a market size of 651.4 Billion Kilowatt-hours by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Thermal Power market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.4 Trillion Kilowatt-hours in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Thermal Power market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Electric Power Company Inc.; Beijing





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermal Power: A Dependable Source of Energy that Meet Diverse Power Needs Worldwide Recent Market Activity Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance, Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Coal in the Long Term Global Coal Demand Face Declining Trend Coal Gravitating Towards East Chinese Policies Determine Global Coal Market Dynamics Despite Slowdown, China Remains Largest Coal Producer & Consumer Globally Declining Utilization Rates and Idle Capacity Characterize Existing Thermal Plants Despite Paris Agreement, No Major Initiatives on Carbon Capture and Storage Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Global Energy Sector Global Energy Trends Summarized Slower Growth New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage Policies Encourage Clean Energy Changing Global Power Sector Landscape Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive Cyber Security Become Critical Global Market Outlook China: Growth Engine for the Global Thermal Power Market Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation Global Competitor Market Shares Thermal Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thermal Power Generation Companies AES Corporation (USA) American Electric Power Company, Inc. (USA) Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd. (China) China Huaneng Group (China) China Huadian Corporation (China) Dominion Energy, Inc. (USA) Duke Energy Corporation (USA) Dynegy, Inc. (USA) EDF (France) Enel S.p.A. (Italy) EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG (Germany) Energy Future Holdings Corp. (USA) Engie (France) Iberdrola, S.A. (Spain) National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (India) NRG Energy, Inc. (USA) Southern Company (USA) SSE plc (UK) Tata Power (India) The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated (Japan) Thermal Power Generation Equipment Manufacturers Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) Doosan Power Systems (UK) GE Power (USA) Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan) Siemens Power and Gas (Germany) Toshiba Corporation Energy Systems & Solutions Company (Japan)

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions Drive Healthy Market Growth Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand Steam Turbines: Integral for Thermal Power Generation Steam Turbine MRO Market to Post Strong Gains in the Short-Term Green Technologies in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boost Steam Turbines Demand in Asia-Pacific Growing Environment Concerns Drive Cogeneration Adoption in Thermal Power Plants Different Performance Classes Plants for Heat-driven Applications with Electric Power as By- product Plants for Power-driven Applications Can Supply Electric Power and Heat if Needed Longer Shutdown Periods for Medium-load Plants Growing Demand for Peak-load Operations with Renewable Power Sources Increasing Modernization Initiatives Drive Demand for Turbine Gearbox in Thermal Power Plants Growing Trend towards Fuel Diversification Favors Gas-Based Thermal Power Need for Reducing Emissions Drives Natural Gas-Based Thermal Power Generation Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for Gas Turbines NOx Reduction Techniques Commonly Deployed in Thermal Power Generation Plants Waste Heat Boilers Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Increasing Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Augurs Well for the Market Developing Countries, Spearheaded by Asia-Pacific, Drive Current and Future Growth Liberalization and Privatization of the Electricity Sector: An Important Growth Driver in the Developing Countries Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel-Based Thermal Power Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries Revival of Nuclear Power Programs Pose Threat to Thermal Power Generation

Table 1: Thermal Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Thermal Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Thermal Power Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Coal (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Coal (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Coal (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Gas (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Gas (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Gas (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Oil (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Oil (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Oil (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Thermal Power Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Thermal Power Market Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Thermal Power Market in the United States by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019 Table 18: Thermal Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Thermal Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in China in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Thermal Power Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Thermal Power Market Demand Scenario in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Thermal Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Thermal Power Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 29: Thermal Power Market in Europe in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Thermal Power Market in France by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Thermal Power Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Thermal Power Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019 Table 45: Thermal Power Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Thermal Power Market Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Thermal Power Market in Russia by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Europe in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Thermal Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Thermal Power Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Thermal Power Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Thermal Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019 Table 63: Thermal Power Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Thermal Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Thermal Power Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Thermal Power Market Trends by Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2020-2027 Table 71: Thermal Power Market in Latin America in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Thermal Power Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Thermal Power Market in Argentina in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Thermal Power Market in Brazil by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Thermal Power Historic Market Scenario in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Thermal Power Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Thermal Power Market Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Latin America by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Thermal Power Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Thermal Power Historic Market by Fuel Type in Million Kilowatt-hours: 2012-2019 Table 93: Thermal Power Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Thermal Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Thermal Power Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Thermal Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Thermal Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Thermal Power Market in Israel in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Thermal Power Market Growth Prospects in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Thermal Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Thermal Power Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Thermal Power Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Thermal Power Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Thermal Power Historic Market Analysis in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Thermal Power Market Estimates and Projections in Million Kilowatt-hours by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Thermal Power Market in Africa by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in Million Kilowatt-hours for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Thermal Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 125

