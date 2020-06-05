Woburn, Mass., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Deflecto, LLC selected Bridgeline Unbound as its eCommerce solution to power their next generation, mobile-friendly website for their Corporate site and multiple product brands.

Deflecto provides products that make life more efficient at home, at work, and on the road. A longtime leader in office, floor protection, transportation safety, personal protection equipment, and air distribution innovation, Deflecto is known for looking at ideas from every angle to uncover even better solutions. Deflecto holds hundreds of patents and produces more than 10,000 different products for businesses and consumers around the world.

Deflecto selected Bridgeline to architect and design an improved customer experience that better represents the broad set of product lines to its diverse audience segments. The primary goals of the engagement were to create a more modern, mobile-friendly user experience that efficiently channels the user to the appropriate products of interest while increasing B2B lead generation and driving incremental revenue for the manufacturer.

Since the site launched earlier this year, the global manufacturer has seen a significant increase in traffic to the site with page views up over 60% month-to-month and a 66% increase in organic search. In an effort to help battle the COVID-19, Deflecto has recently launched a new product line of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) on the website targeted towards retailers and businesses which include Personal Protection Barriers, Disposable Face Shields and Personal Safety Disks to help provide personal safety for employees and their customers and to reinforce proper social distancing. Deflecto has seen a 73% increase of new visitors to the site in just the last 6 weeks.

The company plans to continue to expand their digital footprint globally in the future.

The Deflecto website is available at: https://www.deflecto.com

“Deflecto is very excited to launch our next generation website on the Bridgeline Unbound Platform to better showcase our diverse product offerings and increase our ability to attract new customers” says Bob Flynn, CEO of Deflecto. “Within the first three months since launch, we have seen significant growth in traffic and organic search which has led to increased sales and improved consumer safety during challenging times. We look forward to continuing to scale our digital presence globally to support our distributor and customer relationships with the Bridgeline platform.”

“Bridgeline is proud to help Deflecto bring their critical PPE product lines to market using the Bridgeline Commerce platform,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO. “Our solutions allow enterprise manufacturers to scale their brand and grow their B2B business online while also providing the ability to sell direct-to-consumer (DTC) and drive incremental revenue.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact: Carl Prizzi EVP of Product & Customer Success Bridgeline Digital press@bridgeline.com