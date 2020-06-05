New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Interior Paint market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$205.5 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$217.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Interior Paint segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wall Coverings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wall Coverings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj; Akzo Nobel NV; Asian Paints Limited; Benjamin Moore &





WALL COVERINGS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Recent Market Activity Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Décor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration Global Market Outlook Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Wall Coverings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ahlstrom-MunksjöOyj (Sweden) Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands) Asian Paints Limited (India) Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc. (USA) Brewster Home Fashions LLC (USA) British Ceramic Tile (UK) Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina) Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy) CeramicheRefin S.p.A (Italy) Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa) Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain) Crossville, Inc. (USA) Decorative Panels International, Inc. (USA) F. Schumacher & Co., Inc. (USA) Florim USA, Inc. (USA) Georgia-Pacific LLC (USA) Grespania SA (Spain) Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy) Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc. (USA) Internacional de Cerámica, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) John Morris Wallcoverings (UK) Johnson Tiles Limited (UK) Johns Manville Corporation (USA) Kaleseramik Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S. (Turkey) Kronospan Limited (Austria) Laminating Services, Inc. (USA) Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic) Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA) Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy) EMILCERAMICA S.r.l. (Italy) Dal-Tile Corporation (USA) Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A. (Italy) Florida Tile, Inc. (USA) Pilkington Group Limited (UK) Porcelanite S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Portobello SA (Brazil) PPG Industries, Inc. (USA) Rust-Oleum Corporation (USA) Rovese Spolka Akcyjna (Poland) Sherwin-Williams Company (USA) The Valspar Corporation (USA) Thai Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Thailand) TIRI Group Ltd. (New Zealand) Aspiring Walls (New Zealand) York Wallcoverings Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi- Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Décor Pieces HP’s Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends Select Designer Wallpaper Trends Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints Key Décor Trends in a Nutshell The ‘Go Green’ Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth Disadvantages of Traditional Process Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings ECORE™: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints Regulations Spur Recycling Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry Feature Walls Make a Comeback Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Exponential Increase in Urbanization Population Growth Burgeoning Middle Class Population INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings High-End Tiles by Fired Earth Super Stripes from Little Greene Confident Shades from Crown Paints Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints Copper Blush by Dulux Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball Industrial Look by Graham & Brown Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke Textured Wall Coverings Astoria Loft and Bark Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa 3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings Digital Wall Coverings Wood Veneers Wall Murals Unconventional Wall Covering Designs Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality Sound-Proof Wall Coverings Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Wall Coverings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Wall Coverings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Wall Coverings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Interior Paint (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Interior Paint (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Wallpaper (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Wall Tile (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Wall Panels (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Wall Panels (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Wall Coverings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Wall Coverings Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Wall Coverings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Wall Coverings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Wall Coverings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Wall Coverings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Wall Coverings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Wall Coverings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 32: Wall Coverings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Wall Coverings Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Wall Coverings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Wall Coverings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Wall Coverings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Wall Coverings Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 53: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Wall Coverings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Wall Coverings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Wall Coverings Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Wall Coverings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Wall Coverings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 69: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Wall Coverings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 80: Wall Coverings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Wall Coverings Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Wall Coverings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Wall Coverings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Wall Coverings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Wall Coverings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Wall Coverings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Wall Coverings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Wall Coverings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Wall Coverings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Wall Coverings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Wall Coverings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Wall Coverings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Wall Coverings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Wall Coverings Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Wall Coverings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 247

