4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Therapeutics market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$119.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$119 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Therapeutics segment will reach a market size of US$308.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Botulinum Toxin market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$431 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Botulinum Toxin market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



BOTULINUM TOXIN MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Botulinum Toxin Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth Recent Market Activity Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead, Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gaining Momentum Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in Therapeutic Applications Cosmetic BTX - A Promising Application Market Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market - In a Nut Shell Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications - Potential for Growth Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market Botulinum Toxin - The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market Botox Gains Popularity among Millennials Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Cosmetic BTX BTX - The Wonder Drug for Increasing Number of Non-Cosmetic Uses BoNT/X - The New Toxin with Potential Use in New Therapeutic Areas Topical Botulinum Toxin: Needle-Free Administration Imparts an Edge over Injected Variants Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation? Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success Botulinum Toxin - Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental Diseases Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for Revision Treatments Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum Toxin Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance Reduction of Protein Load in BTX Products - The Probable Answer for Immunogenicity Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals & Put Reimbursements in Limbo Study Offers Support for Possible Remote Effects with Botulinum Toxin Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat Animal Cruelty - A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing Botulinum Toxins - A Wonder Drug or Bio-terror Threat? Fears of Terrorism & Biological Warfare Thwart International Trade

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Botulinum Toxin Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Botulinum Toxin Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Therapeutics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Therapeutics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Therapeutics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Aesthetics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Aesthetics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Aesthetics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Specialty & Dermatology Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Botulinum Toxin Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Botulinum Toxin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Botulinum Toxin Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: United States Botulinum Toxin Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Botulinum Toxin Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Botulinum Toxin Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Botulinum Toxin Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Japanese Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Japanese Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Chinese Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Botulinum Toxin Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Botulinum Toxin Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 47: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: European Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Botulinum Toxin Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 52: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: French Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: French Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: French Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: French Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 58: Botulinum Toxin Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: German Botulinum Toxin Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Botulinum Toxin Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: German Botulinum Toxin Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 64: Italian Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Italian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Italian Demand for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Botulinum Toxin Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Italian Botulinum Toxin Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: United Kingdom Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: United Kingdom Botulinum Toxin Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Botulinum Toxin Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 76: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 77: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Rest of Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 82: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 83: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Botulinum Toxin Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Asia-Pacific Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 88: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Botulinum Toxin Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of World Botulinum Toxin Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



