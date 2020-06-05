BROOKINGS, S.D., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) announces Nancy D. Frame's retirement effective September 2, 2020. Ms. Frame had served on the Daktronics Board of Directors since 1999. She also served as the chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and as Lead Independent Director.



The Board also announces the nomination of Dr. José-Marie Griffiths as an independent director to its Board for election at the September 2, 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

To accommodate the changes, Kevin P. McDermott has been named the Lead Independent Director and James B. Morgan has been named the chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Reece A. Kurtenbach, chairman, president and CEO, recognized Ms. Frame’s leadership and dedication to Daktronics, “Nancy has been our Lead Independent Director since 2005. She has provided key oversight in our governance areas and has promoted our international and product expansions. We are grateful for her contributions and wish her the best in her retirement.”

Kurtenbach continued, “We are pleased to nominate Dr. José-Marie Griffiths to the Daktronics Board of Directors. Dr. Griffiths will bring leadership and technological expertise to our Board of Directors and in our important work of serving our shareholders.”

Dr. José-Marie Griffiths is president of Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota. President Griffiths has spent her career in research, teaching, public service, corporate leadership, economic development, and higher education administration. She has served in presidential appointments to the National Science Board, the U.S. President’s Information Technology Advisory Committee, and the U.S. National Commission on Libraries and Information Science. She has recently been appointed a member of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, part of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for 2019. She has led projects for over 28 U.S. federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Department of Energy, and various intelligence and military agencies, over 20 major corporations such as AT&T Bell Laboratories and IBM, in over 35 countries, and worked with seven major international organizations, including NATO and the United Nations. She has received over 20 significant awards in science, technology, teaching and the advancement of women in these fields.

