Eligible ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. investors have until June 9, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or the "Company") on behalf of all purchases of the company’s stock (NYSE: SERV) between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019.

Founding partner, Lesley Portnoy, informs interested investors, “Servicemaster investors can seek an active role in the pending litigation by petitioning the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiffs are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors. Also, notably for investors concerned about time and expense of the litigation, the lead plaintiffs do not bear any direct cost or expense of the case, and on the upside are eligible to receive a monetary award for participating in the case.”

