An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardwood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$886.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$818.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardwood segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Plywood market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Plywood market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Boise Cascade Company; Century Plyboard (India) Ltd.; Eksons Corporation Bhd; Georgia-Pacific, LLC; Greenply Industries Limited; Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad; Linyi Junli Wood Products Co. Ltd.; Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co. Ltd.; Sarda Plywood Industries Limited; SDS Lumber Company; Seihoku Corporation; Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad; SVEZA; Ta Ann Holdings Berhad; Tianjin Plywood Industry Co. Ltd.; Uniply Industries Ltd.; UPM-Kymmene Corporation; West Fraser Timber Co, Ltd.; Weyerhaeuser Company; WTK Holdings Berhad





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plywood: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers China: The Most Important Market Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects Competitive Scenario Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market Global Competitor Market Shares Plywood Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Boise Cascade Company (USA) Century Plyboard (India) Ltd. (India) Eksons Corporation Bhd (Malaysia) Georgia-Pacific, LLC (USA) Greenply Industries Limited (India) Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia) Linyi Junli Wood Products Co., Ltd. (China) Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co., Ltd. (China) Roseburg Forest Products Co. (USA) Sarda Plywood Industries Limited (India) SDS Lumber Company (USA) Seihoku Corporation (Japan) Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia) SVEZA (Russia) Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (Malaysia) Tianjin Plywood Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Uniply Industries Ltd. (India) UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland) West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada) Weyerhaeuser Company (USA) WTK Holdings Berhad (Malaysia) Xuzhou Zhongyuan Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Global Construction Industry to Fuel Market Expansion Growing Importance in Flooring Applications Bodes Well Plywood Gains Prominence as Green Alternative for Flooring Hardwood Plywood Dominates the Scenario Innovations Enhance Appeal & Image of Plywood Noteworthy Plywood Innovations in Recent Years UPM Grada Plywood KoskiPly Economy Birch Plywood Product Q-Ply SimPly Maple Plywood Advanced Adhesives Formulations New Extrusion Coating Mechanisms Socio-Demographic Trends Favor Market Growth Rising Global Population & the Resulting Need for Housing Units and Infrastructure Burgeoning Middle Class Population Rapid Urbanization Rising Standards of Living Issues & Challenges Alternatives Emerge as Major Concern Low-Quality Film Faced Plywood Influences Sales of Branded Products Key Industry Statistics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plywood Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Plywood Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Plywood Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Hardwood (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Hardwood (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Hardwood (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Softwood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Softwood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Softwood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Construction (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Furniture (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Furniture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Furniture (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Package (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Package (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Package (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Transport (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Transport (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Transport (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Plywood Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Plywood Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 33: Plywood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 34: Canadian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Plywood Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 36: Canadian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Plywood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Japanese Plywood Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Plywood Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Chinese Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Plywood Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Plywood Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Plywood Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Plywood Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Plywood Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Plywood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: Plywood Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Plywood Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: French Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: French Plywood Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 64: Plywood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: German Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Plywood Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Italian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Plywood Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Plywood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: United Kingdom Plywood Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: Plywood Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Spanish Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 84: Plywood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Spanish Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Plywood Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 87: Spanish Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Plywood Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Russian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Russian Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of Europe Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Plywood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Australian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Plywood Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 115: Indian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Indian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 117: Plywood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Indian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Plywood Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 120: Indian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Plywood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Plywood Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Plywood Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 134: Plywood Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Plywood Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Plywood Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Plywood Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Argentinean Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 146: Plywood Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 148: Plywood Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 154: Plywood Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Mexican Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Plywood Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 159: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Plywood Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Plywood Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: The Middle East Plywood Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Plywood Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Iranian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Iranian Plywood Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 180: Plywood Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 182: Plywood Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Israeli Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 185: Plywood Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Plywood Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 204: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 205: African Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Plywood Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 207: African Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: African Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 99

