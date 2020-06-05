



COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF JUNE 25, 2020





Rexel hereby informs its Shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on June 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at the registered office of the Company, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris. The Meeting will be held in camera, without the physical presence of Shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 adapting the rules for meetings and deliberations of Shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shareholders will be able to follow the Meeting’s proceedings remotely via a live video webcast available on Rexel's website ( www.rexel.com ).

Shareholders are advised to give preference to Internet voting, via the VOTACCESS secure electronic voting site, until Wednesday 24 June 2020 at 3:00 pm. Registered Shareholders (“actionnaires au nominatif”) can access it via the www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com website and bearer Shareholders (“actionnaires au porteur”) can access it via the Internet portal of their share account held by the authorized financial intermediary. Shareholders may also participate by returning by mail the universal postal voting and proxy form by Monday, June 22, 2020 at the latest.

The prior notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated May 8, 2020 ( www.journal‐officiel.gouv.fr/balo ), bulletin No. 56 (part number 2001427). It contains the detailed agenda for the Meeting and the draft resolutions and describes the main ways in which Shareholders can take part in and vote at the Meeting.

The convening notice for Shareholders (avis de convocation) has been published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires (BALO), dated June 5, 2020, in the bulletin No. 68 (part number 2002139) and will be published in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés, dated June 6, 2020.

This convening notice has also been sent to Shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and has been made available to the financial intermediaries for the Shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this Meeting have been and will be:

Made available on Rexel's website ( www.rexel.com ), under the "Investors/Events/2020 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting" section;

), under the "Investors/Events/2020 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting" section; Made available at Rexel's registered office (13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris); and

Sent to Shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services – Service Assemblées, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.

Further information on this Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically on the Shareholder voting procedures is available on the website www.rexel.com ("Participating in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting").





