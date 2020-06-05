New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438197/?utm_source=GNW

4% and reach a market size of 59.2 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 705.9 Thousand Units to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 680.2 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals segment will reach a market size of 3 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately 6 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.; First Data Corporation; Fujitsu Frontech Limited; Keycorp Pty Limited; NCR Corporation; Olivetti S.p.A.; Oracle Hospitality; PAX Technology Limited; Smartpay Ltd; Spire Payments UK; VeriFone Systems, Inc.; Worldline





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

IV. COMPETITION



