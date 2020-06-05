Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Notice of AGM

5 June 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (Company) announces that its 2020 annual general meeting (“AGM”) will be held on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 2:15pm. Notice of the AGM and form of proxy will be sent to shareholders today in accordance with their communication preference.

With public meetings banned, the Company intends to hold a ‘virtual’ AGM using the conferencing software, Zoom. Shareholders will need to register to attend the meeting using the instructions included with the notice.

The board requests that all shareholders vote by submitting the form of proxy or via electronic voting as it intends to use the proxy votes to determine the outcome of the formal business at the meeting.

The board requests that any questions for the board or manager at the AGM are submitted prior to the meeting in accordance with the instructions with the notice.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the notice of AGM has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism