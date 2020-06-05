New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lactic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098320/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Polylactic Acid market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$228 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$207.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Polylactic Acid segment will reach a market size of US$67.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Lactic Acid market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Lactic Acid market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Galactic S.A.; Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co. Ltd.; Musashino Chemical Laboratory Ltd.; NatureWorks LLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Primer Recent Market Activity Lactic Acid Market Poised for Phenomenal Growth PLA Manufacture: The Largest End-use Market of Lactic Acid Food & Beverage: A Major Consumer of Lactic Acid Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Lactic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Corbion Purac (The Netherlands) Galactic S.A. (Belgium) Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Co., Ltd. (China) Jungbunzlauer AG (Switzerland) Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd. (Japan) NatureWorks LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EU Permit for Lactic Acid Decontaminant in Bovine Carcasses Opens Doors for US Meat Exporters Need to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuel: A Major Influencing Factor Green Image and Strong Chemical Properties Fuels Demand for PLA Resins PLA Market Remains Relatively Consolidated Bioplastics Producers Come Under Fire for Undermining Food Production Manufacturers Strive to Overcome Shortcomings of PLA Resins Trend towards Green Packaging: Opportunities for Lactic Acid Market Technological Developments Create Opportunities for Market Growth Efforts Underway to Develop End-Life Solution for PLA Products Increasing Demand for Greener Cosmetic Chemicals Favors Lactic Acid Market Lactic Acid Derivatives Gain Traction in Booming Green Solvents Market Fermentation Remains Primary Production Process New Raw Materials Being Explored for Production of Lactic Acid

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lactic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Lactic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Polylactic Acid (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Polylactic Acid (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Polylactic Acid (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Industrial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Industrial (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Industrial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Personal Care (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Personal Care (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Personal Care (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Lactic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Lactic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 27: Canadian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Japanese Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 30: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Lactic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Lactic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Lactic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Lactic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Lactic Acid Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: Lactic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 41: French Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Lactic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Lactic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: United Kingdom Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Lactic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 54: Spanish Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 57: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Lactic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Lactic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Lactic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Lactic Acid Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 72: Indian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Lactic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Lactic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 80: Lactic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Lactic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 86: Lactic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Lactic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Lactic Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Lactic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 93: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Lactic Acid Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Lactic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 102: The Middle East Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Iranian Lactic Acid Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Lactic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Lactic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Lactic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Lactic Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lactic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Lactic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Lactic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Lactic Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Lactic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Lactic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Lactic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Lactic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Lactic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 120: Lactic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 29

