New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Tiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Porcelain market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$978.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$951.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Porcelain segment will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ceramic Tiles market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Ceramic Tiles market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Cerâmica Carmelo





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW



CERAMIC TILES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability, Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors Recent Market Activity Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance Technological Trends in a Nutshell Style Trends in a Nutshell Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Ceramic Tiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

British Ceramic Tile (UK) Canteras Cerro Negro SA (Argentina) Cecrisa S.A (Brazil) Cerâmica Carmelo Fior (Brazil) Ceramica Cleopatra Group (Egypt) Ceramika Tubadzin II Sp. z o.o (Poland) Ceramiche Refin S.p.A (Italy) Clayhaus Ceramics (USA) Cristal Cerámica S.A. (Spain) Crossville, Inc. (USA) Corona Group (Colombia) Dongpeng (China) Dynasty Ceramic Public Company (Thailand) Eliane Revestimentos Ceramicos (Brazil) Florim USA Inc. (USA) Grespania SA (Spain) Gruppo Concorde S.p.A Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A. (Italy) Grupo Cedasa (Brazil) Grupo Fragnani (Brazil) Grupo Uralita (Spain) Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA (Italy) H & R Johnson (India) Ilva S.A. (Argentina) Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico) Iris Ceramica SpA (Italy) Johnson Tiles Limited (UK) Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. (India) Kaleseramik, Çanakkale Kalebodur Seramik Sanayi A.S (Turkey) Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Porcelanite-Lamosa (Mexico) Lasselsberger GmbH (Austria) Lasselsberger, a. s (Czech Republic) Malaysian Mosaics Berhad (Malaysia) Mannington Mills Inc. (USA) Mohawk Industries (USA) Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy) Mulia Ceramics (Indonesia) Mulia Inc. (USA) Pamesa Ceramica SL (Spain) Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.a. (Italy) Florida Tile, Inc. (USA) Pilkington Group Plc (UK) Portobello SA (Brazil) PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk (Indonesia) RAK Ceramics Co. (UAE) Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain) Rovese S.A. (Poland) Saudi Ceramic Company (Saudi Arabia) Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA) Somany Ceramics Ltd. (India) The Celima (Trebol Group) (Peru) The Ceramic Industries Group (South Africa) The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand) Manufacturas Vitromex, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Vitromex (USA) White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating Revolutionary Decorative Trends Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing Disadvantages of Traditional Process Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit Market Expansion Stone Tile: Imitating Nature Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber, Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for Wooden Ceramic Tiles Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Digital Ceramic Tile Printing Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing Technology Functions of a Printhead Xaar’s Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier Piezoelectric Printheads Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing Sustainable Ceramic Tiles Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile’s Simplicity with Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs, Textures and Properties

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ceramic Tiles Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Ceramic Tiles Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Porcelain (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Porcelain (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Porcelain (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Glazed (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Glazed (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Glazed (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Scratch Free (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Scratch Free (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Scratch Free (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Floor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Floor (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Floor (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Wall (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Wall (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Wall (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Ceramic Tiles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Ceramic Tiles Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Ceramic Tiles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Ceramic Tiles Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 33: Ceramic Tiles Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 34: Canadian Ceramic Tiles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Ceramic Tiles Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 36: Canadian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Ceramic Tiles: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Ceramic Tiles Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Japanese Ceramic Tiles Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Ceramic Tiles Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Chinese Demand for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Ceramic Tiles Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Ceramic Tiles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Ceramic Tiles Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Ceramic Tiles Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Ceramic Tiles Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Ceramic Tiles Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 56: Ceramic Tiles Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Ceramic Tiles Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: French Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Ceramic Tiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: French Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 64: Ceramic Tiles Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: German Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Ceramic Tiles Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Ceramic Tiles Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Ceramic Tiles Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Italian Demand for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Ceramic Tiles Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Ceramic Tiles: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Ceramic Tiles Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: United Kingdom Ceramic Tiles Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Spanish Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 84: Ceramic Tiles Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Spanish Ceramic Tiles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Ceramic Tiles Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 87: Spanish Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Ceramic Tiles Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Russian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Russian Ceramic Tiles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Ceramic Tiles Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of Europe Ceramic Tiles Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 98: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Ceramic Tiles Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Ceramic Tiles Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Ceramic Tiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Ceramic Tiles Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Australian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Ceramic Tiles Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Ceramic Tiles Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 115: Indian Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Indian Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 117: Ceramic Tiles Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Indian Ceramic Tiles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Ceramic Tiles Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 120: Indian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Ceramic Tiles Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: South Korean Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Ceramic Tiles Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: South Korean Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 126: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ceramic Tiles: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ceramic Tiles Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Ceramic Tiles Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 134: Ceramic Tiles Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Ceramic Tiles Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Ceramic Tiles Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Demand for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Ceramic Tiles Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Ceramic Tiles Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Argentinean Ceramic Tiles Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 146: Ceramic Tiles Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 148: Ceramic Tiles Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Ceramic Tiles Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 154: Ceramic Tiles Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Mexican Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Ceramic Tiles Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Ceramic Tiles Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 159: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ceramic Tiles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Ceramic Tiles Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 165: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Ceramic Tiles Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: Ceramic Tiles Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Ceramic Tiles Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Market for Ceramic Tiles: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Ceramic Tiles Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Iranian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Iranian Ceramic Tiles Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 180: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 182: Ceramic Tiles Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Israeli Ceramic Tiles Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 185: Ceramic Tiles Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Ceramic Tiles Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Ceramic Tiles Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ceramic Tiles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 191: Ceramic Tiles Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Ceramic Tiles Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Ceramic Tiles Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Ceramic Tiles Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Ceramic Tiles Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ceramic Tiles Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 204: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 205: African Ceramic Tiles Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Ceramic Tiles Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 207: African Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: African Ceramic Tiles Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Ceramic Tiles Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 210: Ceramic Tiles Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 162

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001