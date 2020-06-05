



Press Release – Paris, June 5, 2020





Convening to Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 26, 2020

Danone Combined Shareholders’ Meeting is convened on Friday June 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time), at the headquarters – 17 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris. In the context of the Covid 19 pandemic, this Shareholders’ Meeting will be held exceptionally behind closed doors.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of March 4, 2020 and was followed by a notice of postponement published in the BALO of April 15, 2020. The notice of meeting was published in the BALO of June 5, 2020.

Special procedures for the holding of the Shareholders’ Meeting

Pursuant to the French Order n°2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 26, 2020 will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, without the shareholders and any persons entitled to attend being physically present.

Shareholders are informed that, in accordance with the provisions of the Decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, Mrs. Cécile Cabanis and Mr. Laurent Sacchi, shareholders of the Company, will serve as scrutineers for the Shareholders’ Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcast live and recorded for later viewing, in French and English, on Danone's website at the following address:

https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.

Information of the shareholders

Information relating to this meeting may be consulted on Danone’s website:

https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.

In particular, the notice of the meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting and the report of the Board of Directors on these resolutions, may be consulted on this page.

Shareholders can request communication of the documents that are not accessible online by sending a request by email to the following address: assemblee2020@danone.com.

Terms of participation in the Meeting

Each shareholder may as of now send any written questions he/she/it wishes to the Company. Written questions must be sent to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, to the following address: Danone – Direction Juridique Corporate, 15, rue du Helder, 75439 Paris Cedex 09, France, or by email to assemblee2020@danone.com. The questions must be sent on Monday 22 June 2020 at the latest, along with a share registration certificate.

It will be answered to these questions during the Meeting or on the Company’s website in the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting accessible at the following address: https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.

Shareholders are informed that, in accordance with regulatory provisions and exceptionally in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will not be possible to ask questions and to propose new resolutions during the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Voting procedures

The voting procedures are described in the notice of meeting available on Danone’s website in the section dedicated the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting at the following address: https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html. The voting procedures are summarized below.

Shareholders can exercise their voting right only remotely, prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting, following one of the three methods:

by voting remotely via the voting form or by Internet via the VOTACCESS secure platform;

by appointing a proxy who will vote prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting; or

by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting.

No admission card will be delivered for this Meeting.

Considering the disruptions that could affect postal services, the shareholders are strongly invited to vote or give a proxy by electronic means.

It should be noted that only shareholders holding a share registration certificate, either in their name or in the name of their authorized intermediary acting on their behalf, as of Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 00:00 (Paris time), may cast their vote for the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Vote or give a proxy by electronic means

Shareholders may communicate their voting instructions, and appoint or revoke a proxy on the Internet under the following conditions:

For shareholders with registered shares (pure or administered): holders of pure or administered registered shares wishing to vote online will access the VOTACESS secure platform via the Planetshares website at the following address: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com.



holders of pure or administered registered shares wishing to vote online will access the VOTACESS secure platform via the Planetshares website at the following address: https://planetshares.bnpparibas.com. For shareholders with bearer shares: they shall consult their account-holding institution in order to know whether their institution is connected or not to the VOTACCESS platform and, in such case, whether this access is subject to specific terms of use. If the account-holding institution is connected to the VOTACCESS platform, shareholders shall log on to the account-holding institution’s website with their usual login ID and follow the on-screen instructions to access to the VOTACCESS platform and vote, appoint or revoke a proxy online. If the account-holding institution is not connected to the VOTACCESS platform, the notification of appointment or revocation of a proxy may nevertheless be completed by electronic means to the following address:

they shall consult their account-holding institution in order to know whether their institution is connected or not to the VOTACCESS platform and, in such case, whether this access is subject to specific terms of use.

paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting available on Danone’s website in the section dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting:

https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.



The VOTACCESS website is open since June 5, 2020 and the opportunity to vote online before the Shareholders’ Meeting will expire on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (Paris time).

Vote or give a proxy by postal means

Shareholders who wish to vote by correspondence or be represented by giving a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any person of their choice may:

For shareholders with registered shares (pure or administered): send back the correspondence/proxy voting form, which will be sent with the notice of meeting to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales.



send back the correspondence/proxy voting form, which will be sent with the notice of meeting to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales. For shareholders with bearer shares: request the correspondence/ proxy voting form to the intermediary managing their securities account. Shareholders shall send back this voting form duly completed to their account-holding institution. Their account-holding institution will then send this voting form to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales.

Specific conditions for the proxies to a third party (any person other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

To be taken into account, proxy appointments or revocations must be received by BNP Paribas Securities Services at the latest on Monday, June 22, 2020, using one of the two following methods:

either by post to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Service Assemblées Générales;

or by email to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com.

Moreover, the proxy holder shall send his/her/its voting instructions for the exercise of his/her/its proxies to BNP Paribas Securities Services at the latest on Monday, June 22, 2020, at midnight (Paris time), by email to paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com, using the remote voting form available in the section dedicated to the 2020 Shareholders’ Meeting on the Company's website: https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.

The voting instructions must be accompanied by a copy of the proxy holder’s ID card and, if he/she acts on behalf of a legal entity, a copy of the power appointing him/her as a duly authorized representative.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the updates of the section dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting on Danone's website:

https://www.danone.com/investor-relations/shareholders/shareholders-meeting.html.

