New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foot Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090579/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Medicine market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Medicine segment will reach a market size of US$2.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Foot Care Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Foot Care Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aetna Felt Corporation; Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.; Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc.; Bayer AG; Blistex Inc.; Chattem, Inc.; Footcare Express Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Implus LLC; Johnson & Johnson; Miracle of Aloe; Pacific World Corporation; PediFix, Inc.; ProFoot, Inc.; RG Barry Corporation; Spenco Medical Corporation; Tweezerman International LLC; Xenna Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090579/?utm_source=GNW



FOOT CARE PRODUCTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Foot Care Products Market - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market Foot Care Segments Exhibiting Varied Growth Rates Global Competitor Market Shares Foot Care Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aetna Felt Corporation (USA) Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (USA) Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies, Inc. (USA) Bayer AG (Germany) Blistex Inc. (USA) Chattem, Inc. (USA) Footcare Express Inc. (USA) Footlogix Pediceuticals® (Canada) GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK) HoMedics, Inc. (USA) Implus LLC (USA) Johnson & Johnson (USA) Miracle of Aloe (USA) Pacific World Corporation (USA) PediFix, Inc. (USA) ProFoot, Inc. (USA) RG Barry Corporation (USA) Spenco Medical Corporation (USA) Tweezerman International LLC (USA) Xenna Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market Women: An Important Consumer Cluster Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities Product Innovations Pioneer Growth Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities Device Innovations - Key to Growth Growing Awareness and Product Innovations Drive Demand for Foot Insoles Focused Insole Makers See Growing Opportunities New Antifungal Treatments Promise Higher Efficacy Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population - A Prelude Smart Socks - The Future of Diabetic Foot Care? Obese Population - A Weighty Market Driver Price - Important Factor in Foot Care Market Natural Remedies - A Challenge?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Foot Care Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Foot Care Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Foot Care Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Medicine (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Medicine (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Medicine (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Device (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Device (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Device (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Beauty Product (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Beauty Product (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Beauty Product (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Foot Care Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Foot Care Products Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Foot Care Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 18: Foot Care Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Foot Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Foot Care Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Foot Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Foot Care Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Foot Care Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Foot Care Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Foot Care Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Foot Care Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 29: Foot Care Products Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Foot Care Products Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Foot Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Foot Care Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Foot Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Foot Care Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Foot Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Foot Care Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Foot Care Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 45: Foot Care Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Foot Care Products Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Foot Care Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Foot Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Foot Care Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Foot Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Foot Care Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Foot Care Products Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 63: Foot Care Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Foot Care Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Foot Care Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Foot Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Foot Care Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Foot Care Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 71: Foot Care Products Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Foot Care Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Foot Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Foot Care Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Foot Care Products Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Foot Care Products Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Foot Care Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Foot Care Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Foot Care Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Foot Care Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Foot Care Products Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 93: Foot Care Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Foot Care Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Foot Care Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Foot Care Products Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Foot Care Products Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Foot Care Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Foot Care Products Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Foot Care Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Foot Care Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Foot Care Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Foot Care Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Foot Care Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Foot Care Products Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Foot Care Products Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090579/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001