The majority of the demand is generated from airports in developing countries worldwide. The substantial investments toward the construction of new airports in developing countries are triggering the demand for technologically sophisticated ground handling software in order to streamline the ground handling operations. This factor is catalyzing the growth of the ground handling software market. Apart from developing countries, several European countries, especially the Nordic Countries, are also witnessing a rise in the newer airport, which is driving the demand for advanced software for the ground handlers, thereby driving the ground handling software market.



Based on airport class, the ground handling software market is categorized into class I, class II, class III, and class IV.In 2019, the class I segment dominated the ground handling software market.



With an objective to ease and streamline the operations at airports in order to cope up with the constantly rising number of passengers and freight volumes, the demand for comprehensive ground handling software continues to surge among the airport authorities, airlines, and ground handlers. This factor is catalyzing the growth of the ground handling software market in Class I airports.



Based on application, the ground handling software market has been segmented into terminal side, airside, and landside.The ground handling software market is expected to witness a significant growth rate from the terminal side segment during the forecast period due to the fact that several governments and airport authorities across the globe are investing substantial amounts toward the development of new airports or expanding the existing airports with new terminals.



The rise in the number of terminals is expected to create noteworthy demand for ground handling software, which is foreseen to drive the market.



The leading players operating in the ground handling software market across the globe include Arepo Solutions Ltd. (UK), Aventura Ltd. (UK), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (UK), Inform GmbH (Germany), Quantum Aviation Solutions (US), Quonext (Spain), Resa Airport Data Systems (France), SITA (Singapore), Topsystem GmbH (GmbH), Wiseleap (Canada). Several other companies are functioning in the market and are contributing substantial revenues to propel the growth of ground handling software market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on ground handling software Market



Since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, the entire aviation industry has come to an unscheduled halt across the globe.The suspension of passenger air transport by the airline, governments, and airport authorities has shocked several associated industries.



The repatriation flights and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This factor is expected to limit the adoption of advanced technology among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.



The adoption rate of software for various airport operations is expected to remain slow over the next couple of years, as the airport business is foreseen to be restricted which is further expected to lead the airports, airlines, and ground handlers gain marginal profits



Overall size of the global ground handling software market size has been derived in accordance to primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the ground handling software market.

