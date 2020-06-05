New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electrical Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908645/?utm_source=GNW





Electrical protective equipment includes insulated tools, face and eye protection tools, respiratory protection tools, protective apparels, and head protection tools, which protect the workers from electric shocks, electric blasts, and other hazards.The equipment is primarily used in the manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, and transportation industries to ensure the protection of workers and engineers while working in the proximity of the electrical equipment.



The rising awareness regarding workers’ safety and health, and the increasing industrial fatalities—primarily in oil & gas and mining industries—due to the lack of electrical protective equipment are the major factors that would continue to drive the market growth in the coming years; moreover, advancements in technologies, accompanied by changing consumer needs for electrical protective equipment, is further expected to accelerate the market expansion. The rising investments in the electrical network, growth of the manufacturing sector, and regulations from associations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are among the other key factors contributing to the market growth.



As per the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is an increasing number of electrocution accidents in the manufacturing sector.Severe certification standards that compel manufacturers to produce high-quality products are favoring the growth of the industry.



Further, the power generation industries worldwide are witnessing huge growth; also, various construction and electrical projects are in the pipeline in most of the Southeast Asian countries.All these factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for electrical protective equipment in the coming years.



Moreover, the growth of the global electric vehicle industry and the escalating demand for electric vehicles are also encouraging manufacturers to set up new production plants, which would create new manufacturing jobs; thus, adding to the demand for electrical protective equipment.



The key electrical protective equipment market players profiled in this research study include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Ltd., Cintas Corporation, Delta Plus Group, Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Inc., MSA, NSA-National Safety Apparel, and Mallcom (India) Ltd. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global electrical protective equipment market and its ecosystem.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electrical Protective Equipment Market

The high growth rate of urbanization and industrialization in various developing countries across the globe is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities to the market players operating in the global electrical protective equipment market, as the investments in industrial development are quite high.In addition to this, APAC is a global manufacturing hub with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India; it is also a leading contributor to the global electronics and semiconductor industry growth.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in the growth of various industries in APAC.For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is among one of the worst-affected COVID-19 countries.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in across the globe is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various electrical protective equipment products.



The electrical protective equipment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for electrical protective equipment market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in electrical protective equipment market.

