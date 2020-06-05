New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Direct Carrier Billing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Platform ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908644/?utm_source=GNW

The direct carrier billing market has risen at an exceptional rate over the years in the developed, as well as in developing, countries worldwide. The widespread adoption of smartphones is a key factor driving in the market growth. In addition, the telcos are also showcasing tremendous interest in the development of direct carrier billing system over the years, which has also reflected positive growth in the direct carrier billing market. Prior to the introduction of smartphones, the concept of direct carrier billing was restricted to the purchase of wallpapers and ringtones. Since the evolution of smartphones, the users are able to purchase various digital content, including apps, games, features, and tokens, in a user-friendly manner. Thus, continuous advancements in FinTech and the growing adoption of smartphones are catalyzing the direct carrier billing market growth.



The direct carrier billing market has been segmented on the basis of type, platform, end user and geography.Based on type, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into limited DCB, pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, and PIN or MO base window.



On the basis of platform, the market has been segmented into iOS, Android, and other platforms.Based on ends user, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into apps and games, online media, and other end users.



In terms of geography, the direct carrier billing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



The well-established direct carrier billing market players include Bango PLC, Boku, Inc., Centili, Comviva Technologies Limited, DIMOCO, Fortumo, Infomedia Services Limited, NTH Mobile, TELECOMING S.A., and txtNation Limited.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Direct Carrier Billing Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. As per the latest WHO figures, there are ~4.89 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally with ~323,000 total deaths. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the transmission, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. Technology events and industry meet cancellations, factory and office shutdowns, and reduced business activities are among the major effects faced by the sector. The global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others are holding back the companies from business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. However, the COVID-19 crisis also had a positive impact on the growth of companies operating in the fields such as e-commerce, video-conferencing, and mobile payments. The demand for digital services especially video and audio streaming has grown at a high rate in past few months. Similarly, online app and game purchases have also increased due to most people working from home and staying indoors. All these factors are anticipated to impact the growth of the global direct carrier billing market, especially in 2020 and 2021, depending on the duration of the outbreak.



The global direct carrier billing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the direct carrier billing market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the direct carrier billing market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001