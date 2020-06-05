TORONTO, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) announced today Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference to be held virtually June 9 – 10, 2020 (schedules are subject to change without further notice).



Messrs. D’Eramo and Di Tosto will be speaking on the Company’s general business and strategy as outlined in the Company’s investor presentation posted on www.martinrea.com and in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedar.com .

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com . Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook .

