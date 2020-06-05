NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 5 June 2020

Alychlo has successfully completed a private sale of shares in Fagron

Fagron NV (“Fagron”) has been informed by Alychlo NV (“Alychlo”) of the private sale of 3,000,000 existing ordinary shares of Fagron (the “Shares”). This represents c. 4.2% of Fagron’s current outstanding share capital. The Shares have been sold today to several institutional investors. Following the private sale, Alychlo holds just over 10% of Fagron’s current outstanding share capital.

Marc Coucke, Chairman of Alychlo: “This sale allows for a further diversification of Alychlo’s assets while remaining a fully committed shareholder of Fagron.”

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Bookrunner in connection with the private sale.

For more information

Constantijn van Rietschoten

Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85

constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

