Mere toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement, and to worse, it leads to hazardous diseases such as oral cancer. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 2016, oral diseases have affected ~3.58 billion people worldwide. Periodontal disease was 11th most prevalent dental disease across the globe, which further results in tooth loss. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions, such as tooth loss, dental caries, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, are rising around the globe. Tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, and accidents are among the prime causes of tooth loss.

As per the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), in 2014, ~178 million Americans were without their natural teeth.Moreover, in the US, 40 million people on average are missing all teeth.



The ACP predicts that the number is anticipated to increase in the next two decades owing to increasing prevalence of cavity and tooth decay.Further, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) report on Tobacco and Oral Health 2018, the inequities of the dental diseases still exist, and the burden of oral disease in countries is rising.



According to the European Commission (EC), lip and oral cavity cancer is the 12th most commonly occurring cancer in the European Union (EU).The data by the EU also states that >50% of the European population suffers from periodontitis, of which ~10% have severe dental diseases.



Moreover, The WHO also states that the periodontal (gum) diseases is a prominent cause of tooth loss, ad it is estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Thus, the rising incidence of dental problems across the world is expected to support the growth of global dental X-ray market.

Support from governments is also helping their people to get treated for their dental problems.The dental issues are more common among children.



Therefore, the governments are focusing more on schools for dental health awareness and testing.For instance, the CDC provides management and guidance for state and community programs.



The program assists to plan, set up, and evaluate school sealant programs and to complement services that are provided by private dentists. Thus, government support is instrumental in the growth of the dental X-ray market in many countries.

The global dental X-ray market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and application.The market, by product, is segmented into the digital and analog systems.



The digital segment held a larger share of the dental X-ray market in 2019, and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period The dental x-ray market, based on type, is segmented into intraoral X-ray and extraoral X-ray.In 2019, the intraoral X-rays segment held a larger share of the market.



However, the extraoral X-ray segment is anticipated register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Based on application, the market has been into medical, cosmetics, and forensics.



In 2019, the medical segment held the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027. Moreover, the market for the cosmetics segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period.

A few essential primary and secondary sources referred to during the preparation of the report are Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Heart Care Foundation.

