CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announces today that it will present during the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2020 on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Barry A. Ruffalo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will participate in the conference. This event is being hosted by Stifel. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format to protect the safety of their clients and meeting participants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health guidance and restrictions.



The presentation will be available to the public via webcast from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM Eastern Time and can be obtained at:

Webcast Link

http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/aste

