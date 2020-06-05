ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare beneficiaries have the right to receive quality healthcare, whether they are receiving routine care or actively being treated for an acute condition. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Livanta’s resources make it easy for patients and their caregivers to find help in addressing their healthcare concerns.



With many Americans still under stay-at-home orders, the LivantaCares Medicare Helpline app allows Medicare patients and their caregivers to access services and information without leaving home. The app also provides reminders for Medicare beneficiaries about their right to quality care and offers quick and easy access to Livanta’s well-trained staff to resolve a healthcare quality concern or to appeal a notice of discharge or discontinuation of services from a hospital or other medical provider. The mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and the app’s content is available in both Spanish and English.

Livanta’s Medicare Helpline wallet card flyer provides important information about Medicare rights and features a detachable business card for easy portability and quick access. Available in English and Spanish, the wallet card can be downloaded at https://LivantaQIO.com/en/Advocates/resources .

Livanta works on behalf of Medicare beneficiaries through a contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO). Livanta serves 27 states and territories in CMS Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9.

“These person-centered outreach tools make the Medicare Helpline readily available for beneficiaries and family caregivers who prefer mobile access as well as those Medicare beneficiaries who would like a wallet card to keep next to their Medicare card as a reminder of who they can contact when they face a problem with their healthcare,” said Livanta BFCC-QIO Executive Director Lance Coss. “Getting this information into the hands of patients and caregivers during this time of a national health emergency is more important than ever.”

About Livanta LLC:

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. The company’s success lies within its team of knowledgeable professionals who are committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional IT solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC8CP47