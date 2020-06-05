New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business Plan Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Platform ; Deployment Type ; Subscription Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908640/?utm_source=GNW

The cost-effectiveness of business plan software over services is also one of the major factors driving the business plan software market worldwide. However, high reliance on traditional business planning tools may restrain the market growth. The stupendous growth in global industrialization is a result of the rising number of start-ups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large organizations across industries. The start-up ecosystem is booming in the current scenario across the world, and is driving the economy of every country. The new entrepreneurs are seeking business-planning services to assess their business prospects. Considering the fact that majority of the emerging entrepreneurs in the developed countries are well aware of the benefits of software-based business planning, the demand for business plan software among the companies providing business planning services is surging. This parameter is positively influencing the growth of the business plan software market.



The business plan software market has been segmented on the basis of platform, deployment type, subscription type, and geography.Based on platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Windows, and others.



The windows segment held maximum share during 2019.Based on deployment type, the business plan software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.



The cloud segment led the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Based on subscription type, the business plan software market segmented into one-time, monthly, and annual.



Based on geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall business plan software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the business plan software market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global business plan software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the business plan software.

Atlas Business Solutions Inc., Enloop Inc., Palo Alto Software, Planguru LLC, StratPad, Inc., Startups.com LLC, The Business Plan Shop Ltd., Tarkenton.com, Simpleplanning, and Upmetrics are among the major players operating in the global business plan software market.

