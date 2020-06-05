The bioreactors market was valued at US$ 2,958.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,169.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioreactors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cell ; Molecule ; Technology ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908638/?utm_source=GNW



A bioreactor is equipment or system engineered to provide biologically active environment for the production of various medical and pharmaceutical compounds.The vessel is used to carry out a chemical process, which involves organisms or biochemically active substances derived from such organisms.



This process can either be aerobic or anaerobic.The bioreactors are commonly cylindrical, ranging in size from liters to cubic meters, and are generally made of stainless steel.



Bioreactors provide a controllable environment, in terms of pH, temperature, nutrient supply, and shear stress for any cells.

The use of single-use bioreactors has increased in the modern biopharmaceutical processes in the last few years.This can be attributed to their unique ability to allow enhanced process flexibility, reduce investment requirements, and limit operational costs.



Also, many companies have developed single-use bioreactors for the production of a wide range of therapeutics. For instance, Distek Inc., has developed a benchtop single-use bioreactor system for recombinant protein production. Single-use bioreactors reduce the risks of contamination and decrease production turnaround times. Moreover, the reduction in validation time has been one of the prime benefits of single-use bioreactors. The rising adoption of single-use bioreactors for upstream bioprocessing is driving the growth of the market. For instance, Sartorius AG offers a wide range of single-use bioreactors. The company provides ambr 15 for a 10-15 mL microbioreactor scale and Biostat STR for 50-2000 L.

The global bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of cell, molecule, technology, and end user.The bioreactors market, by molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others.



The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.However, the stem cell segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on cell, the bioreactors market is segmented into mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and others.Based on technology, the market is segmented into wave-induced motion sub, stirred sub, single-use bubble column, and others.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into research and development organizations, biopharma manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among others.

Bioreactors Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cell, Molecule, Technology, End User, and Geography

The bioreactors market was valued at US$ 2,958.50 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,169.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

