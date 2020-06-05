VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: TCAP.P) announces that the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers and directors of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.



Contact Information

Tri Capital Opportunities Corp.

Kelly Pladson, Corporate Secretary

Email: kpladson@sentinelmarket.com

Telephone: (604) 639-3857

