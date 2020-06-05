New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioactive Wound Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; Application ; End User ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908636/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the increasingly ongoing innovation in wound care products is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with wound care management hinders the growth of the bioactive wound management market.

The wound dressing made by using biomaterials is known as bioactive wound care dressings.These materials are designed to be in direct contact with the injury and prevent the chances of further infection.



The dressings are made up of both synthetics as well as natural polymers. The rise in diabetes cases, as well as skin injuries due to burns, fuels the growth of the bioactive wound management market.

The global bioactive wound management market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user.Based on the product, the market is segmented into alginates, collagen-based dressings, antimicrobial dressings, bioengineered skin substitutes, and hydrocolloids.



The alginates segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the bioengineered skin substitutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on application, the market is subsegmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, burn wounds, and surgical wounds.



The burn wounds segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the surgical wounds segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the bioactive wound management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.



The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Australian Wound Management Association, Canadian Association of Wound Care, and European Wound Management Association are a few of the essential primary and secondary sources studies while preparing this report.

