For instance, market players such as Webasto, Yachico, CIE Automotive (owns ACS France SAS and Inteva Products LLC), and Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V among a few others account for a significant share of the total automotive sunroof market resulting in a consolidated automotive sunroof market. In 2019, the global automotive sunroof market witnessed a considerable decline owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and subsequently turning into a global pandemic by early 2020. The strong presence of manufacturing and production facilities of various market players in China’s central province Wuhan, especially Webasto, which has multiple production facilities around the city, witnessed a decline in its production of sunroof products. Additionally, the subsequent nation-wide lockdown following the widespread outbreak of the virus disease disrupted the automotive production capabilities and supply chain activities globally, virtually halting the demand from various automotive manufacturers and customers.



At present, the automotive sunroof market constitutes prominent market players such as Webasto Group, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., ACS France SAS, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc, Corning Inc, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V among few others who dominate the market globally. Based on the sunroof-based business offerings of various market players, the global automotive sunroof market is further segmented into type, materials, application, and geography. Based on type, the global automotive sunroof market is broadly classified into the slide-in sunroof, slide-out sunroof, panoramic sunroof, and pop-up. Based on materials, the market is segmented into glass and fabric. Finally, based on the application, the global market is divided into premium cars, sedan, and SUVs. Geographically, the automotive sunroof market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America) regions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Sunroof Market



The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with around 1432,265 active cases of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country.The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders.



The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to the past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the automotive sunroof market.In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage compared to the US.



However, the manufacturing plants, automotive industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, which is negatively impacting the automotive sunroof market. The COVID-19 outbreak will have a limited short-term impact on the automotive sunroof market.



Overall size of the global automotive sunroof market has been derived in accordance with primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive sunroofs.

