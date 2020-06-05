New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibacterial Personal Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Types ; Distribution Channel ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908634/?utm_source=GNW





Anti-bacterial personal wipes are used for cleaning and disinfecting purposes and often come folded and wrapped for convenience. They are made of tissue, paper, or nonwoven and contain anti-bacterial ingredients which are effective at killing 99.9% of harmful germs. Most anti-bacterial personal wipes offer protection from a broad range of bacteria and micro-organisms. Amongst various types of wipes available, consumers prefer the antibacterial wipes for personal care applications. Anti-bacterial personal wipes not only eliminate bacteria but are also effective in wiping dirt and grease away from hands, face, and other body parts. Such wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or bacteria and helps to maintains freshness of skin. The shift toward healthy lifestyle and rising focus towards sanitation and well-being has driven the demand for antibacterial wipes for personal care applications



Based on product types, the anti-bacterial personal wipes market is segmented into sanitizing, skincare, and wound cleaning.The sanitizing segment held the largest share of the Anti-bacterial personal wipes market, and is also estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Sanitizing wipes are used to lower the number of germs or bacteria’s present on hands. Most commercially available sanitizing wipes are capable of eliminating 99.9% of the germs. Sanitizing wipes often require pre-cleaning with a detergent before use and if not done, can render the sanitizing formula ineffective. Hard surface sanitizing wipes are capable of killing most germs, fungi, and bacteria but are mostly ineffective at killing mold, mildew and viruses. Sanitizing wipes are lightweight and are available in travel friendly pack as they eliminate the use of soap and water. They offer a gentle, convenient, and effective way to sanitize hands. The rising focus toward personal hygiene and sanitation has propelled the demand for sanitizing wipes. The growing concerns over spread of infections through harmful bacteria and germs have increased the importance of sanitation. Burgeoning demand for anti-bacterial personal wipes to sanitize and disinfect spaces including kitchens, washrooms, office meeting rooms, etc. has spurred the consumption of anti-bacterial personal wipes.



The anti-bacterial personal wipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East &Africa.North America held the largest share of the global anti-bacterial personal wipes market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



North America will account for a remarkable share in the anti-bacterial personal wipes market owing to the vigorous growth of personal care products due to the concerns related to personal hygiene in the region.The US held a larger share of the North America anti-bacterial personal wipes as it has a larger population and are the most developed economies spurring the growth of the customer goods industry.



North America is an attractive market categorized by the increasing demand for anti-bacterial personal wipes. The growing customer awareness regarding personal hygiene backed by purchasing power to buy high priced products is positively impacting the growth of anti-bacterial personal wipes market.



Care Wet Wipes, ConvaTec, Diamond Wipes International Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Guardpack, Nice-Pak Products Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Rockline Industries, Tufco LP, and Uniwipe are among the major players present in the global anti-bacterial personal wipes market.



Overall size of the global anti-bacterial personal wipes market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global anti-bacterial personal wipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the anti-bacterial personal wipes market.

