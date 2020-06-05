New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace & Defense Power Connector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Current Rating ; Connector Shape ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908633/?utm_source=GNW

The growing production rate of commercial aircraft is propelling the demand for aerospace & defense power connectors around the world. The stimulating demand for soldier modernization is also one of the major factors driving the global aerospace & defense power connector market. Moreover, the growing popularity of advanced avionics systems provides opportunities for the future growth of the aerospace & defense power connector market players. However, challenges associated with the production of wide-body aircraft restrain the growth of the market. The growing commercial aircraft demands for several equipment, which are equipped within the aircraft such as avionics systems and engine control and monitoring that, operate at peak efficiency. In the equipment, power connectors play a crucial role as they are used to connect engine control units with the cables of the commercial aircraft electrical system, where they guarantee a consistent transmission of electric signals and power. Various major aircraft providers such as Airbus and Boeing are generating a healthy demand for power connectors owing to their elevated production capabilities. Thus, the growing production rate of commercial aircraft and upcoming variants of existing aircraft would boost the demand for power connectors during the forecast period.



The aerospace & defense power connector market has been segmented on the basis of current rating, connector shape, application, and geography.The market based on current rating is segmented into 5-40 Amp, >40-80 Amp, >80-150 Amp, >150-300 Amp, >300-600 Amp, >600-900 Amp.



The 5-40 Amp 5 Amps to 40 Amps segment is expected to hold a prime share of the market during the forecast period.The aerospace & defense power connector market, based on connector shape, is segmented into rectangular and circular.



The circular segment led the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Further, the aerospace & defense power connector market, based on application, is segmented into aerospace, military ground vehicle, body-worn equipment, and naval ships.



On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall aerospace & defense power connector market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the aerospace & defense power connector market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global aerospace & defense power connector market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the aerospace & defense power connector market.

A few of the major players operating in the global aerospace & defense power connector market are Ametek, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Eaton Corporation plc, Fischer Connectors SA, ITT Corporation, Molex, LLC, Radiall, and TE Connectivity.

