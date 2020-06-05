CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) is pleased to announce the Company will host a Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on June 10th, 2020 at 9 am MT/11 am ET. The Company also announces its participation at the 57th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress on June 9, 2020 with further details outlined below.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

For those wishing to join the June 10th Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast, the event will start promptly at 9 am MT/11 am ET. It is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK . A replay of the webcast (using the same LINK provided) will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 10 min prior to the scheduled start time. A teleconference replay will be available for one month following the conclusion of the event and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-6413 (within Canada / USA) or +1-604-638-9010 (International Toll) and using the replay access code: 4697#.

57th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress

Resverlogix is also pleased to announce that on June 9, 2020, Dr. Kam Kalantar-Zadeh, MD, MPH, PhD, Professor and Chief, Division of Nephrology, Hypertension, and Kidney Transplantation, University of California Irvine, Orange, California, USA, will give a virtual oral presentation at the 57th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress, titled: “Effects of the bet-inhibitor apabetalone on cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and acute coronary syndrome, according to presence or absence of chronic kidney disease. A BETonMACE trial report.” The presentation will be available via the Company website HERE , once available.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

