New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, By Product, By Infection Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014- 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909106/?utm_source=GNW





Moreover, government policies and initiatives for the prevention of Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs) are expected to continue boosting the adoption of infection surveillance solutions, globally.

The global infection surveillance solutions market can be segmented based on product, infection type, end user and region.In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into Software and Service.



In 2019, software segment dominated the market, primarily due to higher adoption of infection surveillance software by healthcare facilities. The demand for software is higher than services due to technological advancements they offer for efficient management of patient data, analysis and interpretation.

Based on infection type, the market can be segmented into blood stream, urinary tract, surgical site and others.Urinary tract infection dominates the infection type segment, followed by surgical site and blood stream segments.



In terms of end user, infection surveillance solutions market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, long term care facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty centers. Hospitals & clinics are dominating the global market due to the high rate of admission of patients, increasing infections, and rise in the duration of patients staying at the hospitals.

Regionally, North America is the largest market for infection surveillance solutions and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to better healthcare facilities and higher awareness among patients about better healthcare services.Additionally, presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure are also driving the infection surveillance solutions market in this region.



Asia Pacific is also expected to present lucrative opportunities in the coming years owing to the increasing efforts to avert HAIs and to improve overall healthcare facilities across the region.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global infection surveillance solutions market.

• To classify and forecast global infection surveillance solutions market based on product, infection type, end user, and regional distribution.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for global infection surveillance solutions market

• To identify major emerging trends of global infection surveillance solutions market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global infection surveillance solutions market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in global infection surveillance solutions market.



To analyze and forecast global infection surveillance solutions market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from several healthcare companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information.



A brief study of the major players operating in infection surveillance solutions market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, followed by the detailed estimated investments in upcoming years in healthcare infrastructure, government funding and expenditure for the development of healthcare IT solution and various healthcare reforms and initiatives in different countries. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for infection surveillance solutions globally.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, News Articles, Associations, were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Infection surveillance solutions market players and other stakeholders

• Major end users

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare industry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as providers, vendors and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product:

o Software

Web/Cloud Based

On-premise Based

o Service

Product Support & Maintenance Services

Training & Consulting Services

Implementation Services

• Market, by Infection Type:

o Surgical Site

o Urinary Tract

o Blood Stream

o Others

• Market, by End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Long-term Care Facilities

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Specialty Centers

• Market, by Region:

o North America

US

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global infection surveillance solutions market.

Voice of Customer: Monitor Safety, Identification of high-risk patients, and identification of care gaps for patients are the major factors affecting decision related to infection surveillance solutions for various users in the global infection surveillance solutions market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909106/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001