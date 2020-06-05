New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soaps Market, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909101/?utm_source=GNW



In terms of types, the global soaps market is categorized into bar soaps and liquid soaps.Liquid soaps category witnessed faster growth over the last five years and is projected to grow at a higher pace than solid soaps throughout the forecast period as well.



The liquid soaps segment has captured the majority share in the market due to ease and comfort level which consumer get while using them than solid soaps, resulting in rising sales of liquid hand wash and bath & showers gels. Also, rising use of loofahs with shower gels, add more convenience during bathing than solid soaps owing to which the liquid soaps category has been witnessing significant growth and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the coming years.

Regionally, the global soaps market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. Growth in APAC soaps market is majorly attributable to the region’s expanding population coupled with rapid urbanization and presence of major manufacturers of soaps in the region.

Some of the major players operating the global soaps market include Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, among others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global soaps market

• To classify and forecast global soaps market based on type, by distribution channel and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global soaps market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global soaps market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global soaps market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global soaps market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global soaps market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Soaps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to soaps market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global soaps market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type

o Bar Soaps

o Liquid Soaps

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Modern Trade

o Traditional Trade

o Online

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



