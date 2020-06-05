New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Sanitizers Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909099/?utm_source=GNW





Consumers prefer hand sanitizers as they are more convenient and handier to use when compared to soap and hand wash.The reason behind this is that they do not require the usage of water and evaporate after disinfecting the hands.



Apart from hygiene, some hand sanitizers also help in hand moisture retention.

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, end user, region and company.Based on product type, the market is segmented into gel, foam, spray and others.



Out of them, gel hand sanitizer accounted for more than half of the market share in global hand sanitizers market in 2019 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.Gel hand sanitizers require comparatively lesser time for effectively eradicating germs and are easily available across various distribution channels.



Gel hand sanitizers are also available in several pack size, owing to which this category has been witnessing significant growth.



Some of the leading players in the global hand sanitizers market are GOJO Industries, Inc., Vi-Jon, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Unilever Group, Ecolab Inc., The 3M Company, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hand sanitizers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Hand sanitizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to hand sanitizers market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as sanitizer manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global hand sanitizers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Gel

o Liquid

o Spray

o Foam

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Pharmacy Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Departmental/Convenience Stores

o Others

• Market, By End User

o Households

o Hospitals

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global hand sanitizers market.

