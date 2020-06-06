New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pathogen Reduction Systems Market, By Type, By Application, By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909097/?utm_source=GNW



Pathogen reduction systems are used to inactivate viruses and bacteria that may contaminate blood products.The system exposes the plasma to ultraviolet rays in presence of photosensitizer thereby acting as pathogen inactivator.



These are advanced products and are used in management of blood transfusion and pathogen inactivation. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to drive the demand for these systems in the coming years.

Global pathogen reduction systems market can be segmented based on type, application, product, end user and region.Based on application, the market is segmented into viruses, fungi and bacteria.



The bacteria segment currently dominates the market owing to the high prevalence of bacterial contamination in blood cells of a patient. However, the virus segment is expected to undergo high growth during the forecast period due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has turned into a global epidemic.

Based on region, Europe dominates the global pathogen reduction systems market as countries like France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain have world class healthcare facilities with a large number of trained professions. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market for pathogen reduction systems industry as countries like China and Japan have presence of manufacturing facilities, which makes them ideal for the growth of pathogen reduction systems market.

Major companies operating in global pathogen reduction systems market include Terumo BCT, Inc., Macopharma SA, Cerus Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Octapharma AG., among others. The manufacturers are adhering to higher safety protocols for the pathogen reduction in the blood to avoid any risk factors.



