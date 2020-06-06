New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Product, Specialty Type - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05904062/?utm_source=GNW

These robust IT solutions are designed to streamline workflow in healthcare systems, reduce expenses, and facilitate compliance with stringent regulatory guidelines.



By-products and services, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2018 Based on products and services, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services.In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.



The need to control the increasing healthcare costs and improve efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors are major driver that propels the demand for healthcare provider solutions.

• By components, the services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Based on components, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware.The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



This is due to the introduction of complex software, the need for integration and interoperability of software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management, EHR management, and fraud detection.



By end-user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019

Based on end-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.In 2018, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.



This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.



Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 40%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America:45%, Europe:20%, APAC:30, RoW: 5%



Prominent players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market are Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Change Healthcare (US), Optum (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Athenahealth, Inc. (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Cognizant (US), Dell Technologies (US), and CVS Health (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as products & service, components, end users, and region.It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic players, and emerging players.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The report analyzes this market by products and services, components, end users, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by: products and services, components, end users, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new testing services, recent developments, and investments in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market.

