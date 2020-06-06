New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Catalysts Market by Type, Ingredient, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05226983/?utm_source=GNW

0 billion in 2020 and USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Emissions that are released into the environment from automobiles and industrial processing units have been harming the environment significantly. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a typical vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of CO2 per year. Therefore, increasingly stringent regulations, are driving the refinery catalyst market.



Demand for fuel with high octane number leads to a growing demand for refinery catalysts.



The quality of fuel is directly proportional to its octane number.High-octane fuel generates more energy from the same amount of fuel.



At the same time, it also prevents the wear and tear of the engine.The market is now witnessing an intense demand for high-quality fuels that increase the life of the machines and vehicles in which they are being used.



Refinery catalysts help obtain fuels with higher octane ratings as these catalysts can operate at variable temperatures and can increase activity rates even if used in small quantities. This factor has paved the path for the growth of the refinery catalysts market.



Hydrocracking catalysts to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The objective of hydrocracking catalysts is to convert heavy oil feedstock into high quality, lighter fuel products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel or kerosene, and diesel, and hydro wax, which can be used as a petrochemical plant lube basestock or feedstock. Rising demand for petroleum derivatives and stringent regulations focusing on the use of ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) are expected to drive the market for hydrocracking catalysts.



APAC to dominate the refinery catalysts market during the forecast period.

The increasing developments in capacities of oil production in oil refineries of emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the refinery catalysts market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the refinery catalysts market.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 60%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 10%

• By Designation - D Level: 30%, C Level: 30%, Others: 40%

• By Region – Europe: 33%, APAC: 25%, North America: 17%, South America: 8%, Middle East & Africa: 17%



The refinery catalysts market comprises major players such as Albemarle Corporation (US), W R Grace (US), BASF (Germany), Haldor Topsoe (Denmark), Honeywell UOP (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Axens (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (China), and Shell Catalyst & Technologies (Netherlands), Arkema (France), Anten Chemicals (China), Chempack (China), Dorf-Ketal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Gazprom (Russia), JGC Catalyst and Chemicals (Japan),KNT Group (Russia), Kuwait Catalyst (Kuwait), N.E.Chemcat (Japan), Porocel (US), Qingdao Huicheng Environmental Technology (China), Taiyo Koko Co. Ltd. (Japan), Unicat Catalyst Technologies (US), and Yueyang Sciensun Chemicals (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the refinery catalysts market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



