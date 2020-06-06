New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Yeast Market by Type, Form, Genus, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077138/?utm_source=GNW

6%. Factors, such as the growing demand for yeast for the production of bakery products and alcoholic beverages across the globe, are projected to drive the growth of the yeast market during the forecast period.

• By type, the baker segment accounted for a larger share in 2019.



The baker segment accounted for a major share of the global yeast market, on the basis of type, in 2019.Yeasts have characteristics to replicate quickly and are easy to manipulate genetically.



In addition, the doubling time for yeast is 90 minutes, due to which it finds application in the brewer’s yeast and baker’s yeast markets.

Baker’s yeast consists of dried cells of one or more strains of the fungus, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is used as a leavening agent in baking products. Therefore, it witnesses a high demand in the bakery industry for the production of flavored products, such as bread, cookies, and biscuits.

• By genus, the saccharomyces segment is estimated to account for the largest share.



Based on genus, the yeast market is segmented into saccharomyces, kluyveromyces, and other genera.The saccharomyces genus is projected to account for the largest share due to its high usage in the food& feed industry.



Saccharomyces is an ascomycetous genus of yeast and finds application in different industries due to its ability to breakdown sugars (glucose and maltose) to form ethanol and carbon dioxide. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers S. cerevisiae under generally recognized as safe (GRAS), which is further projected to encourage the usage of feed yeast as a probiotic yeast.

Europe accounted for the largest share in the yeast market due to the wider acceptability and usage of yeast in bakery products.



The markets for processed and convenience food, as well as bakery products, are well-established in Europe.The increase in preference for bakery and convenience food products has contributed to the growth of the yeast market in this region.



Consumers in Europe witness a high preference for bakery products such as bread and cookies. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the yeast market in this region.

The global yeast market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW (the Middle East and Africa).



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

• Alltech (US)

• AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China)

• Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• Leiber GmbH (Germany)

• Lesaffre Group (France)

• Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

• Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

• Synergy Flavors (US)

• Halcyon Proteins Pvy. Ltd. (Australia)

• Novozymes (Denmark)

• Pacific Fermentation Industries (Canada)

• Biorigin (Brazil)

• ICC Brazil (Brazil)

• Agencias Levapan (South America)

• Pakmaya (Istanbul)

• Food Chem International (China)



