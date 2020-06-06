New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0254459/?utm_source=GNW

The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the individual countries to promote renewable energy sources.



It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets and other plans implemented by the government or utilities of twenty-six countries- Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.



The report uses information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, associations, and annual reports.



Scope

The report provides the renewable framework of the European countries.



Its scope includes -

- Study of regulatory framework for twenty-six key European countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia Federation, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy.

- Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

- Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy.



