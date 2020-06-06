New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Alzheimer’s Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909062/?utm_source=GNW





AD is the most common type of dementia (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2019).



Epidemiologists utilized county-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals as well as medical record review studies to build the forecast.The disease definition for AD was based on Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition, Revised (DSM-IV) and the National Institute of Neurological and Communicative Disorders and Stroke-Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association (NINCDS-ADRDA) criteria.



The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent and diagnosed prevalent cases of AD in the 8MM, segmented by age, sex, and severity.



The following data describes epidemiology of AD. In the 8MM, Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the total prevalent cases of AD from 32,753,241 cases in 2018 to 44,473,527 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 3.58% during the forecast period. In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of AD will increase from 9,120,848 cases in 2018 to 12,348,971 cases in 2028 at an AGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. AD is more common in older adults. These trends are reflected in forecast for the total prevalent cases, and diagnosed prevalent cases for the 8MM.



- The Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of AD in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the prevalent cases of AD (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex, age (ages ?60 years), and severity in these markets. Additionally, this report provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the prevalent cases of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) (total and diagnosed) segmented by sex and age (ages ?60 years) in these markets.

- The AD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



