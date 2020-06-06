New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909063/?utm_source=GNW

MDS can affect people of any age but usually is most common in the 70 years and older population, with approximately 86% of newly diagnosed cases in older population over the age of 60 years.



MDS patients present with symptoms related to peripheral cytopenias, though they may also be asymptomatic and routine laboratory findings might not detect anything significant except abnormal blood counts.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and MDS incidence and prevalence. Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence and prevalence rates of MDS, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident and prevalent cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of MDS cases.In 2018, the 8MM had 90,332 diagnosed incident cases of MDS.



This is expected to increase to 111,861 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.38%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. The 8MM will also see an increase in five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of MDS throughout the forecast period at an AGR of 2.35%, with 236,076 cases in 2018 and 291,581 in 2028. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from MDS.



