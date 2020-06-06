New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Germany Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05908953/?utm_source=GNW





German wealth providers should showcase their expertise across all forms of planning, especially around taxation, pensions, and socially responsible investments. A burgeoning appetite for novel options such as robo-advice also provides significant growth opportunities for German wealth managers.



Drawing on our proprietary research - including our annual Global Wealth Managers Survey - this report analyzes the service requirements, investing preferences, and portfolio allocation of German HNW investors.



Scope

- The German HNW investor base is heavily male-led, and skews towards those aged 50 and above. Their wealth is predominantly accumulated through earned income (69.9%) and entrepreneurship (21.2%).

- Wealth managers specializing in expatriation can profit from expats, who represent just under a quarter of the resident HNW population. French and British citizens lead HNW expats residing in Germany.

- German HNW individuals are both promiscuous and loyal: they use an average of 4.7 wealth managers but invest over half of their managed wealth with their main wealth manager.



