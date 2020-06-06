New York, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Socks market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$201.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$228.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Socks segment will reach a market size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hosiery (Women and Men) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Donna Karan International; Gildan Activewear Inc.; Hanesbrands, Inc.; Iconix Brand Group, Inc.; Kayser-Roth Corporation; L Brands; Sculptz, Inc.; Trerè Innovation s.r.l.; Wolford AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Nations Dominate Supply Side of the Market

EU and the US: Largest Sock Importers Globally

Global Outlook

Analysis by Volume

Analysis by Value

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hosiery (Women and Men) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



CSP International SpA (Italy)

Golden Lady SpA (Italy)

Kayser-Roth Corporation (USA)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada)

Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC (USA)

Hanesbrands, Inc. (USA)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (USA)

LVMH (France)

Donna Karan International (USA)

Sculptz, Inc. (USA)

Trerè Innovation s.r.l. (Italy)

Wolford AG (Austria)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Manufacturers Experiment with Performance Yarns for Improved

Products

Hosiery as a Luxury Apparel Accessory, Bodes Well for Market

Expansion

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant

Growth Potential

Industry Witnesses a Resurgence in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose Witnesses a Revival

High Performance Socks Market Witness Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks - An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Skinners - A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Tights Gain Support in the Men?s Domain

Compression Tights - Latest Men?s Fashion,Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

’Tights under Shorts’ in Vogue

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Lack of Sizing Standards for Hosiery: A Cause for Concern

Online Marketing & Sales Increase Market Competition

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Growth in Developing

Countries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Hosiery (Women and Men) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hosiery (Women and Men) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Socks (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Socks (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Socks (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Sheer Hosiery & Tights (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Sheer Hosiery & Tights (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Sheer Hosiery & Tights (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Hosiery (Women and Men): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hosiery (Women and Men) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Hosiery (Women and Men):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 47: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hosiery (Women and

Men): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 68: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Hosiery (Women and Men): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Hosiery (Women and Men)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 102: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Hosiery (Women and Men) Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 205

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01053014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001